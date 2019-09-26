ACACIA PHARMA

Acacia has announced that the FDA has accepted the resubmitted NDA for key asset BARHEMSYS for post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV). As expected, the FDA has categorised it as a Class 2 resubmission and set a PDUFA date of 26 February 2020. Prompt launch execution will be critical once approved, and Acacia's US sales team is positioning itself for launch in H120. Managing cash burn during the intervening period is essential as we forecast that Acacia will need to raise c £40m in H120 (following potential approval) to fund operations, with additional future funding dependent on sales execution. We retain our previous forecasts (GBP denominated) and valuation of €631m.

