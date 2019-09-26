Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Half-year Results 26-Sep-2019 / 12:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 25 September 2019 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Interim Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. Today, Arricano owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising 147,500 sqm of gross leasable area, a 49.97% shareholding in Assofit and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights: · Total revenues increased by 17% to USD 17.3 million (30 June 2018: USD 14.8 million) · Profit before tax, before revaluation gains/losses increased, largely due to FX gains, by 53 % to USD 9.8 million (30 June 2018: USD 6.4 million) · Total fair valuation of the Company's portfolio increased by c.9% USD 22.8 million to USD 281.3 million as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: USD 258.5 million) due to an USD15.6 million increase in the fair valuation of operating property portfolio as well as USD7.2 million construction progress on projects in development · Occupancy increased to 99.9% as at 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018: 99.7%) · Bank borrowings remain conservative at the property level with a loan to investment property ratio of 15 % as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 14%). · Total borrowings to investment property ratio is 37 % as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 37%) · Net asset value USD 111.8 million (31 December 2018: USD 94 million) · Signed 82 new lease agreements during H1 2019 compared to 68 in H1 2018 · Footfall in H1 2019 remained at the level of 23 million visitors consistent with H1 2018 Ganna Chubotina, Acting CEO of Arricano, commented: "This has been another good trading period for the Group building upon the growth achieved in 2018. Our shopping malls are operating at virtually 100% capacity, attracting over 23 million visitors during first half year 2019 which is reflected in the significant growth in profitability in this period. The business has continued this momentum into the second half of the year and is well placed to deliver an excellent result for the year." For further information please contact: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +380 44 594 9471 Ganna Chubotina, Acting CEO Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Tim Robertson/Fergus Young Acting Chief Executive's Statement Introduction I am delighted to be making my first financial statement as Acting CEO of Arricano. The Company has again delivered a strong trading performance for the first six months of 2019 with a 17% increase in total revenues together with significant growth in underlying profit before tax before revaluation gains/losses to USD 9.8 million (2018: USD 6.4 million). Despite the challenges of the wider political and economic environment, the Company continues to expand and develop. At the heart of the business is the appeal of the Group's malls both to consumers and retail tenants. In July 2019, the vacancy rate across the portfolio was just 0.1%, the lowest vacancy rate the Group has recorded since 2012 and a reflection of the operating team's success in retaining and attracting new tenants. Reflecting the commercial strength of the business the Company has successfully agreed 4 new banking facilities to provide USD 40 million of fresh capital to progress current development projects in particular the Lukyanivka project including for refinancing USD10.8 million of existing loans. Results Revenues for the six months to 30 June 2019 increased by 17% to USD 17.3 million, compared with the same period last year, with net operating income (before revaluation gains) from the operating properties increasing by 4 % to USD 11.4 million compared to USD 11.0 million in H1 2018. The Company reported an increase in pre-tax profit (excluding revaluation gains) of USD 3.4 million to USD9.8 million (30 June 2018: USD 6.4 million). Included in this performance are FX gains over the period of USD 4.6 million (2018: USD 1.6 million) The portfolio of property assets was independently valued as at 30 June 2019 by Expandia LLC, (part of the CBRE Affiliate Network) at USD 281.3 million (31 December 2018: USD 258.5 million). The valuation incorporated a small loss due to due to strengthening of functional currency. Net profit after tax for the six months to 30 June 2019 was USD 8.6 million (30 June 2018: USD 13.9 million) giving earnings per share of USD 0.08 (30 June 2018: USD 0.13). · Bank debt at the half-year end was USD 41.1 million, with the majority of borrowings at the project level at an average rate of 13.1%. Bank loans mature between 2019 and 2024 and the Company's bank loan to investment property value ratio is comparatively low at 15% as at 30 June 2019. In addition, the Company had USD 9.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, and non-bank loans of USD 62.5 million as at 30 June 2019. Total amount of loans and borrowings as at 30 June 2019 was USD 103.6 million. Total borrowings to investment property ratio is 37 % as at 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 37%) Operational Review The market environment continues to be challenging as it has been since 2012, however, Arricano has consistently shown that it is able to continue to grow in these market conditions. Key to the Company's success has been a relentless focus on enhancing the appeal of all of the Company's shopping and entertainment centres. It is noteworthy that the average vacancy level across all malls in Kyiv is 5.5% which compares starkly to the current vacancy rate of the Arricano portfolio of 0.1 %. Over the last 2 years digital interaction has been at the forefront of the Company's marketing activities. Arricano has sought to work collaboratively between consumers and retailers seeking to combine the physical experiences in a mall with digital shopping experiences. The Company leads this expertise in Ukraine and has established a media platform with over 200,000 subscribers and an average monthly reach of more than 4 million people. A key focus has been to link this platform with retail activity but to do so in an innovative manner so consumers are happy to receive content which they do not view as advertising. As ever, the operating team has been working to find the optimum mix of retailers in each shopping mall, ensuring the best known and most popular retailers are present but also combining a blend of new aspiring retailers to create a fresh environment. In total, Arricano signed 82 new leases in the first six months of 2019 (HY1 2018: 68). This was a good performance increasing occupancy and achieving an average rental rate (excluding hypermarkets) of USD 21.2 per sq.m. (HY1 2018: USD 18.5 per sq.m.). It is the Company's strategy to recycle capital through the sale of mature shopping and entertainment centres into both new development projects with the potential for generating higher returns and the return of capital to investors. In July 2019, Arricano confirmed it had entered into negotiations to sell Sun Gallery and City Mall with Dragon Capital Investments Limited and with other parties. Further updates with regard to these potential sales will be made in due course. The three development sites covering 14 ha. in Lukyanivka (Kyiv), Petrivka (Kyiv), and Rozumovska (Odesa) continue to be progressed. With the capital from the new banking facilities, the highly innovative Lukyanivka project has made good progress and is expected to be completed in 2021. Regarding the 49.97% shareholding in Assofit Holdings Limited ("Assofit"), a holding company, which held the Sky Mall shopping centre, the Company continues to pursue Stockman Interhold S.A. concerning the ownership of Assofit. People From a trading perspective, this has been another successful period for the ?ompany which reflects the high levels of commitment and hard work from all employees of Arricano and on behalf of the Board I would like to thank them. Outlook The excellent trading performance in the first six months means the business is well placed to achieve a good result for the year. We are in the process of refocusing the business with the possible sale of two mature sites which will provide further capital to progress our new projects primarily in Kyiv. At the same time, we will continue to push to improve all aspects of our malls to enhance the experience of consumers and retailers and create aspirational spaces to shop, relax and socialise. The second half of 2019 has begun well with trading patterns in line with our internal expectations. Ganna Chubotina Acting Chief Executive Officer 25 September 2019 INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim condensed statement of financial position of Arricano Real Estate Plc and its subsidiaries

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2019 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)