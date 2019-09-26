Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913769 ISIN: DK0010268606 Ticker-Symbol: VWS 
Xetra
26.09.19
14:50 Uhr
73,34 Euro
-0,46
-0,62 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,18
73,22
15:15
73,20
73,22
15:15
26.09.2019 | 14:05
(93 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas closes 88 MW contract in Greece

News release from Vestas Mediterranean
Madrid, 26 September 2019

Vestas has won an undisclosed order for an 88 MW wind park in Greece with a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

For this order, Vestas has developed a solution that includes the supply and installation of 21 V136-4.2 MW turbines equipped with Vestas Anti-Icing System to optimise performance in the sites' specific climatic conditions. This solution will minimise the risk of icing on the turbine blades, maximising energy production in cold climate conditions.

Turbine delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2020, whilst commissioning is planned for the second half of the same year.

For more information, please contact:
Cristina Tejón
Communications & Marketing Support
Vestas Mediterranean
Tel.: +34 689 64 83 91
Email: crtca@vestas.com


About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 105 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.comand following us on our social media channels:

  • www.twitter.com/vestas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)
  • www.linkedin.com/company/vestas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)
  • www.facebook.com/vestas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)
  • www.instagram.com/vestas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)
  • www.youtube.com/vestas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

Attachment

  • 190926_nr_uk_med_2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8876f4e0-baff-4dcd-b78b-534642360977)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)