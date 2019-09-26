Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas closes 88 MW contract in Greece

News release from Vestas Mediterranean

Madrid, 26 September 2019



Vestas has won an undisclosed order for an 88 MW wind park in Greece with a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

For this order, Vestas has developed a solution that includes the supply and installation of 21 V136-4.2 MW turbines equipped with Vestas Anti-Icing System to optimise performance in the sites' specific climatic conditions. This solution will minimise the risk of icing on the turbine blades, maximising energy production in cold climate conditions.

Turbine delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2020, whilst commissioning is planned for the second half of the same year.

For more information, please contact:

Cristina Tejón

Communications & Marketing Support

Vestas Mediterranean

Tel.: +34 689 64 83 91

Email: crtca@vestas.com





