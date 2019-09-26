

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Honda Passport, a new midsize SUV from the Japanese auto giant, has won the 2019 Top Safety Pick Award instituted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).



The 2019 Passport, which is the latest model in the Honda Pilot line of production, bagged the award after getting high rating in five crash-worthiness evaluations and an acceptable rating in the passenger-side small overlap front crash test.



The set of parameters included the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as the passenger-side small overlap front test.



The SUV also received superior rating for front crash prevention and headlight. Earlier Passport models failed to qualify for the award as they received poor rating.



High-beam assist, a system that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles, is a standard feature with the headlights of 2019 Honda Passport.



A superior-rated front crash prevention system was one of the key features that worked in favor of the Sports Utility Vehicle.



In track tests conducted by IIHS, the system avoided a collision in the 12 mph test and reduced its impact speed by an average of 12 mph in the 25 mph test. It has a forward collision warning component that meets the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's criteria, IIHS said in a press release.



Car models built after June 2019 were considered for the award by IIHA, an Arlington-based nonprofit organization that conducts research on road safety, and produces ratings for vehicles.



The Passport is the eighth model that Honda launched this year to win the IIHS award.



Six Honda 2019 model cars have won Top Safety Pick awards, while the 2019 Insight earned the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ award.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX