Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887957 ISIN: US3666511072 Ticker-Symbol: GGRA 
Stuttgart
26.09.19
08:03 Uhr
130,40 Euro
-0,50
-0,38 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GARTNER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,92
131,88
14:34
130,96
131,92
14:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARTNER
GARTNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARTNER INC130,40-0,38 %