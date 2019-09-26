Boden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (OTCQB: HYHDF) ("Hydro66" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company is sponsoring the European Regional Summit for the Open Compute Project. This successful annual event brings together the OCP community from around the world to share innovation and best practice most relevant to the European market.

Hydro66 previously announced that their data center facility in Northern Sweden is an OCP Ready Colo Facility, making it easy for project owners to deploy OCP IT hardware at scale. The company also recently announced its first OCP client, Nexedi, with whom it seeks to develop a combined approach to offering cloud infrastructure services.

Bill Carter - CTO - Open Compute Project Foundation, commented: "The team at Hydro66 has really embraced the OCP Community. In July, their facility in Boden, Sweden, was the first in the Nordics to achieve OCP Ready recognition and they have already deployed Open Rack systems. We see Europe as a key region for OCP Ready facilities as more and more Enterprises enlist best-in-class energy efficiency. Having members like Hydro66 active in our Data Center Facilities Project and being part of the Colo Solution Provider program is key to accelerating growth in Europe."

Hydro66 deliver a cost-effective, environmentally sustainable option for OCP project owners. The Company's data center offers the combined benefits of OCP compliance, cool Nordic climate, low-cost green power and an ultra-efficient award-winning facility. Andy Long, Strategy Adviser to Hydro66, will expand on these themes during his presentation to the OCP audience in Amsterdam describing how and why Hydro66 is the ideal location for OCP installations.

Christiaan Keet - CTO - Hydro66 commented: "We have been tracking OCP compliance from our design and build phase and are now delighted to see all that planning come to great effect for our clients. Observing first-hand the way Open Rack gear deploys effortlessly in minutes into our data halls is part of the promise of being an accredited facility. The Regional Summit is a great way to share our learnings back with the community and enhance our position as one of the first OCP Ready colocation data centers globally."

The Company are exhibiting at the OCP Amsterdam Regional Summit September 26-27th 2019 and can be found at booth location B21. Hydro66 have developed a 10-point checklist to enable OCP users to evaluate their data center choices against current best practice. More details and the 10 point checklist can be found here: https://www.hydro66.com/colocation-services/ocp-ready-colocation-data-center/

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Paul Morrison

Chief Commercial Officer of Hydro66 UK Limited

paul.morrison@hydro66.com

Jason Atkinson

Director, Corporate Development

jason.atkinson@hydro66.com

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning colocation data center in Sweden specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure as well as the traditional Enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48181