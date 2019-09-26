Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed HEMP, INC. (HEMP) ("the Company"), a company that seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Perlowin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's hemp processing factory, which focuses on the development of industrial products. Perlowin explained that the hemp processing factory currently produces an oil spill clean-up product, and has recently entered into the bioplastics space. "Anything you see in plastic can be made out of bioplastics," explained Perlowin. "I love the fact that now another hemp product is emerging onto the landscape in a pretty big way."

Perlowin then explained that the CBD industry is experiencing an increasing interest in hemp pre-rolls. "This took the hemp industry by storm," explained Perlowin. "Everything you see about the wonders of CBD happens a lot faster when it goes through the lungs in comparison with the digestive tract," he added. Perlowin then shared that the Company recently launched their own line of hemp pre-rolls, which are among the highest quality pre-rolls available on the market.

Perlowin explained that the Company has invested in new machinery for their hemp pre-rolls and will eventually be able to produce around one million per day. "This is the hottest product out there and no one has a consistent supply," said Perlowin, adding that distributing the product will be easily achievable through their product lines. "The demand is insatiable."

To close the interview, Jolly asked about the Company's upcoming revenues. Perlowin explained that the potential revenues for the Company's line of hemp pre-rolls is exceptional, and are expected to be reflected on the fourth and fifth quarter balance sheets. "If you're an investor in HEMP, INC., you're going to be very happy in December," closed Perlowin.

