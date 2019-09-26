Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (the "Company"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced that it entered into definitive agreements with an institutional investor in connection with a registered direct offering of $27.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes due 2020 for gross proceeds of $25 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or around September 30, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The securities are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 (including a prospectus) and a prospectus supplement for the offering to which this communication relates which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The registration statement was declared effective on October 2, 2017. Investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the prospectus supplement for the offering to which this communication relates and other documents that the Company has filed and will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from the Company: Eros International Plc, 550 County Avenue Secaucus, New Jersey 07094, or by calling (201) 558-9001.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a Global Indian Entertainment Company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "might," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "goal," "project,", "strategy," "future," and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the proposed offering and the intended use of the net proceeds from the offering. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors many of which are out of the Company's control and difficult to forecast that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that may be described or implied. The Company cannot be certain that the offering will be completed on the terms discussed above, or at all. The other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and other reports and registration statements that the Company files with the SEC from time to time should be carefully considered. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision or update of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The Company nonetheless reserves the right to make such updates from time to time by press release, periodic report or other method of public disclosure without the need for specific reference to this press release. No such update shall be deemed to indicate that other statements not addressed by such update remain correct or create an obligation to provide any other updates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005496/en/

Contacts:

Mark Carbeck

Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer

Eros International Plc

+44 207 258 9909

mark.carbeck@erosintl.com



Media:

Erica Bartsch

Sloane Company

+1 212 446 1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com