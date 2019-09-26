Five Minute's to Mayhem, a New Tech Rock Band from New Zealand, Announces a Partnership with Spaulding Innovations

The Premier Rock Band is Preparing to Release their Eponymous First Album, As Well as Go on Tour in the Early Fall of 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Ian Black, lead singer of Auckland, New Zealand's premier new rock band Five Minute's to Mayhem, is pleased to announce that the band is partnering with music industry icon Ron Spaulding.

To learn more about Five Minute's to Mayhem, please visit http://www.fiveminutestomayhem.com/ or check out an interview with Spaulding about his work with the band on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NK9ba8a0ok4&feature=youtu.be.

As Black noted, the partnership with Spaulding Innovations is not the only exciting news that the new rock band currently has to report. The group is preparing to release their first self-titled album "Five Minute's to Mayhem," as well as the release of their first 3 singles titled "Five minutes to mayhem", "Provocateur" and "World of make believe".

In addition, Five Minute's to Mayhem is planning a United States tour beginning in November, 2019; the dates for the tour will be announced in the near future.

As Black noted, the exciting new partnership with Spaulding Innovations will bring a collaboration of technology "from "studio to stage' to the world." He and the other members of Five Minute's to Mayhem are thrilled to be collaborating with Ron Spaulding, who heads the worldwide innovation company Spaulding Innovations.

When it comes to helping new rock bands get noticed, Ron Spaulding is an ideal choice to partner with Five Minute's to Mayhem. Spaulding has served Priority Records, Warner Music Group, and Universal Music Group in senior executive roles. Ron has also created a boutique entertainment company and served as a C-Suite executive in a number of technology companies making him the perfect choice to showcase innovative technology solutions which benefit content creators.

To watch a new music video from Five Minute's to Mayhem, please visit YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9xDWHJT7hI&feature=youtu.be, and/or check out their YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOE5aUjQks0uSJqJm669LWw.

About Five Minute's to Mayhem:

Five Minute's to Mayhem is a new and premier tech rock band from Auckland, New Zealand. The band is gearing up to release their first eponymous album, as well as their first 3 singles, "Five minutes to mayhem", "Provocateur" and "World of make believe". The band recently announced a partnership with music industry mogul Ron Spaulding. For more information, please visit FiveMinutesToMayhem.com.

About Spaulding Innovations:

Spaulding Innovations' motto is: Convergence of Media Technology and Entertainment, where Innovation defines Technology. For more information, please visit SpauldingInnovations.com.

