

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's Proclaim XR, recharge-free neurostimulation system for people living with chronic pain.



The Proclaim XR platform offers a low dose of Abbott's proprietary BurstDR stimulation waveform. It works by using low doses of mild electrical pulses to change pain signals as they travel from the spinal cord to the brain.



The delivery of lower doses of spinal cord stimulation helps extend the system's battery life, allowing people to experience pain relief, without the hassle of recharging, for up to 10 years.



About 50 million people in the US are affected by chronic pain, many of whom could benefit from spinal cord stimulation, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX