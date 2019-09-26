

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - There is a batch of U.S. economic data and a slew of Fed speeches on Thursday, that might impact trading. Traders are keeping an eye on second quarter GDP, weekly Jobless Claims, as well as Pending Home Sales.



Heightened global uncertainties on trade might be influencing investor sentiments.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening higher.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 67 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 10.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Wednesday on notable gains. The Dow climbed 162.94 points or 0.6 percent to 26,970.71, the Nasdaq jumped 83.76 points or 1.1 percent to 8,077.39 and the S&P 500 rose 18.27 points or 0.6 percent to 2,984.87.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the second quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 2.0 percent, unchanged from the prior quarter. The GDP Price Index is expected to up 2.4 percent, unchanged from the prior quarter.



International Trade in Good for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $73.4 billion, while it was a deficit of $72.3 billion in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 211K while it was 208K in the previous week.



Corporate Profits for the second quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the previous quarter, the After-tax Profits were up 1.7 percent.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan to give opening remarks at a Dallas Fed conference on trade and immigration in North America, in Dallas, Texas, with audience and media Q&A at 9.30 am.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will give opening remarks at the 'Banking and the Economy: A Forum for Minorities in Banking' event in St. Louis, Missouri at 10.00 am ET.



National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for August will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.6 percent, while it declined 2.5 percent in the prior month. Pending Home Sales Index was at 105.6 in the previous month.



The National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales Data for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.040 million, up from 4.990 million in December, 2018.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 84 bcf.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will give welcoming remarks at the 'Fed Listens, San Francisco' event in San Francisco, CA. The event will be live-streamed at 11.45 am ET.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at a Fed Listens event on the Fed's review of its monetary policy strategy, tools, and communication practices, in San Francisco, CA. The speech will be live-streamed at 11.45 am ET.



Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on real-time payments, in Washington, D.C. at 2.00 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak at a town hall in Billings, Montana. The event will be live-streamed by the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank at 2.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $3.845 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $12.3 billion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares fell. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 26.35 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,929.09 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 96.58 points, or 0.37 percent, at 26,041.93.



Japanese shares rose slightly, after the U.S. and Japan signed a limited trade deal. The Nikkei average inched up 28.09 points, or 0.13 percent, to 22,048.24, while the broader Topix index closed 0.20 percent higher at 1,623.27.



Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 32.60 points, or 0.49 percent, to finish at 6,677.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 29.10 points, or 0.43 percent, at 6,785.60.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 46.57 points or 0.83 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 69.43 points or 0.57 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 82.43 points or 1.13 percent. Swiss Market Index is climbing 103.49 points or 1.04 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.68 percent.



