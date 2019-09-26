NexusTek Ranked Fourth on CRN's 2019 Fast Growth 150 List

Highest ranking managed IT services provider recognized as one of the most innovative, fastest growing technology companies

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / NexusTek, a top national cloud, managed IT services and cyber security provider (MSP), today announced its rank as the fourth fastest-growing company on CRN's 2019 Fast Growth 150 list, the highest position of any MSP.

Placement on CRN's list is a distinction that goes to the fastest-growing - and highest-performing - channel solution providers, technology integrators, IT consultants, and service providers in North America. Companies that make this list have experienced substantial growth and stand out from their competitors.

"This has been an exceptional year for NexusTek, and we are honored to be recognized by CRN as the fastest-growing managed IT services provider on its annual ranking," said Michael Hamuka, CRO, NexusTek. "Our ever-increasing market share reflects our ability to offer small to mid-sized businesses a single partner for true end-to-end IT services.

"Our ability to scale and provide industry-leading technology, combined with a national workforce of more than 300 IT consultants and engineers, who are dedicated to supporting our customers and their business objectives while maintaining the integrity and performance of their IT environments, is what sets NexusTek apart."

Today, thousands of businesses across the country entrust NexusTek to manage and optimize their respective IT environments for business continuity, productivity and cost-effectiveness.

Working with NexusTek brings peace of mind to business leaders, who know they've partnered with an elite managed IT services provider that has the expertise and breadth of technology to support every operational touchpoint.

This latest recognition comes on the heels of NexusTek's inclusion on CRN's MSP 500 list as a member of the Elite 150 for 2019, its #225 placement on CRN's 2019 Solution Provider List and being named to CRN's 2019 Tech Elite 250 List.

With over 23 years of experience, NexusTek provides holistic solutions that combine best-in-class technology and an experienced workforce of highly-skilled engineers and IT professionals to design, deliver, on-board and maintain IT operations, whether in the public cloud, hybrid, on-premise or multi-cloud environments.

The Fast Growth 150 list is featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/FastGrowth150.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), NexusTek is a national managed IT services provider with a comprehensive portfolio comprised of end-user services, cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, and IT consulting. We design holistic solutions for customers that deliver a superior end-user experience, backed by a 24/7/365 domestically staffed support team. NexusTek Managed Service Plans offer end-to-end IT management with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing through which SMBs can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24x7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets.

NexusTek is ranked number 22 on the 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 list of top Managed Services Provider worldwide, is the 2018 Channel Futures MSP of the Year, the fourth fastest-growing company on CRN's 2019 Fast Growth 150 list, the highest position of any MSP, a two-time CRN MSP Elite 150 list member, and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner.

Included in its all-encompassing products and services portfolio are: IT support and outsourced help desk backed by multiple domestic NOCs (Network Operation Centers) for redundancy; hosted infrastructure and cloud services; professional IT consulting and virtual CIO (vCIO) services; disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); cyber security services; server and network monitoring; unified communications and voice-over-IP (VoIP); Microsoft 365; enterprise content management; and many more IT solutions. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company which, as of 2018, has also qualified for the GDPR rider, NexusTek adheres to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. This achievement reflects the transparency and control that comes from managed private cloud service environments.

For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

Contacts

Mostafa Razzak JMRConnect Work: 917.912.0623 m.razzak@jmrconnect.net



SOURCE: NexusTek

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561118/NexusTek-Ranked-Fourth-on-CRNs-2019-Fast-Growth-150-List