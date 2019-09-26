

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist group within Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), said that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Smart Digital GmbH.



Smart Digital is a consulting and marketing technology company with a proprietary AI platform and data capabilities powering real-time customer experiences.



Smart Digital was founded in Gerlinger, Germany in 2011 and has deployed its services in more than 30 international markets.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.



