CTOUCH Europe B.V.: The new CTOUCH Leddura 2Share Essentials grows along with your collaboration needs

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTOUCH Europe has announced the new Leddura 2Share Essentials. This touchscreen is there to make you shine in the meeting room. Designed to share digital content within seconds. Wirelessly and safely. It has power. It's rock solid. And, custom made for your collaboration experience. Futureproof? Absolutely!



"We believe everyone should experience the positive interactive sharing of knowledge. How can we achieve this? By creating a modern workplace which meets everyone's needs," says CTOUCH CEO, Remmelt van der Woude.

CTOUCH helps organisations to build a modern workplace in which their people work more efficiently together, but also we add a dose of fun to their daily activities. In the design process of the Leddura 2Share Essentials we knew it had to be an easy fit to the user. With this interactive display you're fully engaged without any barriers. In an instant.

We couldn't do it alone. So we have teamed up with a software design studio to create the most customer friendly screen we could think of. We have involved as many as 1.000 users to get the CTOUCH 2Share Essentials at the current user experience level. As always we rely on JBL, a Harman Kardon brand, for an overwhelming sound shower.

A rock solid solution that empowers every collaboration experience

We keep in mind that we're all different. We work in different roles in different work environments. So we designed a flexible upgradable family of collaboration solutions for all end user needs and requirements. We call it BRIX. The Leddura 2Share Essentials is part of this modular platform BRIX. Starting with the basics and upgrading from there. And when your needs change, do you need a whole new touchscreen? No way. Simply upgrade the BRIX module and you're set to go. Futureproof it is!

A new product brings new perks

We present you some of the perks of the Leddura 2Share Essentials you don't want to miss out on:

Dare to share? With Voila without a doubt

App or web-based. Wireless content sharing with Voila has never been that quick and easy. You get to choose what works for you. With only a simple unique access code you unlock the magic of Voila, the world's simplest wireless presentation system.

Endless writing with the infinite whiteboard

Write, mark and annotate directly on the screen. With a new and best-in-class user-interface experience and infinite digital whiteboard your team's ideas will flow as never before. Best part: you never run out of writing space. This is truly awesome. CTOUCH did not come up with endless annotation tools such as 300 pens, 500 colors, 250 gradients, 800+ objects. Instead, we chose for a huge clean sheet that gives you room to write for 7 days in a row, just a few pens and 5 colors. Keep it simple and everyone can work with the Leddura 2Share Essentials within seconds. That's a promise!

The sound of collaboration: Human Presence Detection

The Leddura 2Share Essentials has the intelligence to spot participants in the meeting room. The integrated JBL far-field microphone array literally hears people entering the room. The screen knows that she is needed and is automatically powered on. You can start your meeting immediately. If it's not used, the touchscreen turns off by itself after a short time. Efficient, convenient and saving power up to 80%.

On top of that, the integrated JBL 80 Watt speakers deliver a Live Stage (Virtual) Surround Sound. Unlike anything else you've ever experienced at work!

The Leddura 2Share Essentials will be commercially available from October 2019.

Read more about the brand new Leddura 2Share Essentials

About CTOUCH

CTOUCH is an innovative and market leading interactive displays manufacturer, focusing on large format touch displays and interactive touch solutions. Thanks to its continuous innovation, CTOUCH brings the power of touch and interactivity in any working environment and enhances effective group collaboration. CTOUCH's vision is to foster happiness through extraordinary interactive experiences in collaboration and knowledge sharing. In every office, classroom, wherever there is a moment to work and learn with others, CTOUCH is always there. Supporting people to their full potential.



Get a fresh perspective on interactivity and experience how CTOUCH smart innovations are transforming businesses - today and in the future. For more information, please visit www.ctouch.euor check out our social pages: LinkedIn, Facebookand Twitter.

Contact details:

Anouk ten Hoopen - Communication Expert @ CTOUCH

Anouk.ten.hoopen@ctouch.eu

+31-402618320

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c22c3be-9934-4916-9cd0-88b2721dfbbf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f60d916-d3a8-4f0d-980b-58d0dce3c1bf

