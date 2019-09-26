Water Soluble Polymer Market to Reach a Market Size of $52.1 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Water Soluble Polymer Market, published by KBV research, The Global Water Soluble Polymer Market size is expected to reach $52.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Water-soluble polymers are widely used in food, paper, pharmaceuticals, construction, adhesive, water treatment, textiles, paint, textiles, and other industries. Water soluble polymers are being majorly used for large-scale water treatments. The growing urbanization has generated the need for houses and residential complexes, which boosts the demand for these polymers among the end-user segments. Rising urbanization is the result of the increasing population around the globe producing housing requirement, a housing complex that indirectly boosts supply for sections of end-users.

The Polyvinyl Alcohol market dominated the Global Water Soluble Polymer Market by Type in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. It is a water-soluble polymer, widely used for making textile yarn and paper stronger, particularly textile yarn to make it more adaptable to grease and oil. The Polyacrylamide & Copolymers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2019 - 2025). The Gelatin market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during (2019 - 2025).

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/water-soluble-polymer-market/

The Petroleum market dominated the Global Water Soluble Polymer Market by Application in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period. The segment of detergents & household products is projected to grow in the forecast period at the high growth rate. It is anticipated that this segment will have a significant market share by 2025. The water-soluble polymer is used in detergents and household products as an anti-redeposition agent. In addition, wide consumption per capita of detergents & household products in developing markets has resulted in the segment's higher growth. The Paper Making market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% during (2019 - 2025).

The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Water Soluble Polymer Market by Region in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period. Manufacturing industries are moving from the U.S., Western Europe, and Japan to other areas such as Southeast Asia and China, driving the region's global water-soluble polymer industry. Increasing per capita usage in rapidly-growing GDP economies like China and Southeast Asia drives demand for water-soluble polymers in segments like food, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. China, Japan, and India are the region's biggest markets. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of SNF SAS (S.P.C.M. S.A.), Kemira OYJ, J.M. Huber Corporation, GELITA AG, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and LG Corporation (LG Chemicals Ltd.)

Global Water Soluble Polymer Market Segmentation

By Type

Polyacrylamide & Copolymers

Guar Gum & Derivatives

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Casein

Gelatin

Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers and

Other Types

By Application

Water Treatment

Detergents & Household Products

Paper Making

Petroleum and

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

SNF SAS (S.P.C.M. S.A.)

Kemira OYJ

J.M. Huber Corporation

GELITA AG

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

LG Corporation (LG Chemicals Ltd.)

