Carnival PLC - Carnival Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings

Record third quarter revenues and earnings

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announced financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2019 and provided an outlook for the full year, fourth quarter 2019 and 2020.

Key Highlights

U.S. GAAP net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.58 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2019, higher than U.S. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2018 of $1.7 billion, or $2.41 diluted EPS.

Third quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.63 adjusted EPS, higher than adjusted net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.36 adjusted EPS, for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income excludes net charges of $39 million for the third quarter of 2019 and net gains of $34 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $6.5 billion, higher than the $5.8 billion in the prior year. Gross cruise revenues of $6.3 billion compared to $5.7 billion for the prior year. In constant currency, net cruise revenues of $5.0 billion compared to $4.7 billion for the prior year, an increase of 5.3 percent.

The company expects full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.23 to $4.27, reflecting recent fuel price increases, compared to June guidance of $4.25 to $4.35 and 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $4.26. Third Quarter 2019 Results Key information for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018:

Gross revenue yields (revenue per available lower berth day or "ALBD") increased 5.6 percent. In constant currency, net revenue yields decreased 0.5 percent, in line with June guidance of down slightly to flat.

Gross cruise costs including fuel per ALBD increased 9.4 percent. In constant currency, net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD decreased 3.2 percent, better than June guidance of up 0.5 to 1.5 percent, due to the timing of expenses between quarters and cost improvements realized during the quarter.

Changes in fuel prices increased earnings by $0.07 per share, offset by a decrease in earnings due to changes in currency exchange rates of $0.07 per share compared to the prior year. Compared to June guidance, changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates decreased earnings by $0.03 per share. Highlights from the third quarter included Carnival Cruise Line's partnership with Thrillist to create Island Hoppers, the first-ever comedy competition show at sea. Princess Cruises announced Phantom Bridge, a first-of-its-kind game combining digital and physical elements for the ultimate immersive escape room, which will launch onboard Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess. AIDAnova was the first-ever cruise ship to be awarded the prestigious Blue Angel certification for excellence in environmentally friendly ship design by Germany's Federal Ministry for the Environment. Additionally, during the quarter, the company released its 2018 Sustainability Report, detailing the key initiatives and progress made in 2018 toward its 2020 sustainability performance goals. 2019 Outlook Carnival Corporation & plc President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald stated, "I thank our 150,000 global employees for their efforts to deliver a record quarter in an otherwise challenging year. We achieved additional cost improvements largely driven by leveraging our scale, offsetting the earnings impact due to voyage disruptions from the combined impact of Hurricane Dorian, the tensions in the Arabian Gulf and the delayed delivery of Costa Smeralda. A further reduction in guidance for ticket and onboard revenue worth $0.06 per share in part contributed to by the high level of close-in voyage disruptions was also offset. However, due to an $0.08 impact from the recent spike in fuel prices caused by geopolitical events, we are reducing our full year guidance for 2019 by $0.05 per share." Based on current booking trends, the company expects full year 2019 constant currency net cruise revenues to be up approximately 4.0 percent, with capacity growth of 4.2 percent. The company continues to expect its North America & Australia segment yields to be up for the year, but slightly less than previous guidance while its Europe & Asia segment is still expected to be down for the year but slightly more than previous guidance. The company expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency to be up approximately 0.3 percent versus the prior year compared to June guidance of up approximately 0.7 percent. Weather related voyage disruptions, the tensions in the Arabian Gulf and a ship delivery delay are expected to have a financial impact of $0.04 to $0.06 per share compared to June guidance. Changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates are expected to decrease earnings by $0.08 per share also compared to June guidance. Taking the above factors into consideration, the company expects full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.23 to $4.27, reflecting recent fuel price increases, compared to June guidance of $4.25 to $4.35 and 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $4.26. Fourth Quarter 2019 Outlook Fourth quarter constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be down 2.0 to 3.0 percent compared to the prior year. Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the fourth quarter are expected to be up 4.0 to 5.0 percent compared to the prior year. Changes in fuel prices and currency exchange rates are expected to increase earnings by $0.06 per share compared to the prior year. Voyage disruptions due to weather, a ship delivery delay and the previously announced U.S. government's policy change on travel to Cuba are expected to have a financial impact of approximately $0.07 to $0.09 per share. Based on the above factors, the company expects adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2019 to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.50 versus 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $0.70. 2020 Outlook Cumulative advanced bookings for the first half of 2020 are ahead of the prior year at prices that are in line compared to 2019 on a comparable basis. Since June, both booking volumes and prices for the first half of next year have been running lower than the prior year. For full year 2020, the company expects capacity growth of approximately 7 percent. As previously indicated, in 2020 the company will increase its usage of MGO as a percent of total fuel consumption as a result of the IMO sulfur emission regulations. MGO is currently anticipated to represent approximately 40 percent of fuel consumption for full year 2020 compared to approximately 20 percent for full year 2019. Using fourth quarter September guidance fuel prices, fuel expense for full year 2020 is expected to be $1.8 billion compared to $1.6 billion expected for full year 2019. The company currently expects depreciation to be approximately $2.4 billion for full year 2020 compared to $2.2 billion for full year 2019. Donald added, "As a truly global cruise company, with nearly 50 percent of our guests sourced outside of the U.S., we are facing a number of current headwinds, including weakening economies affecting our Europe & Asia segment, a strong dollar and of course, the IMO 2020 regulations, and we are working to mitigate them. We have taken actions to bring capacity in Southern Europe more in line with demand, reflecting the current conditions which have been heavily influenced by ongoing economic malaise, the uncertain geopolitical environment and recent trends in consumer confidence. We have also made close-in deployment changes, including those made to address the recent situation in the Arabian Gulf, which has had an impact on recent booking trends and ticket prices. While we are subject to uneven economies in the short run, the global aspect of our business has proven to be a strength over time, producing our industry leading position with over $5 billion in cash from operations, attractive returns on capital and the strongest balance sheet in the industry." Selected Key Forecast Metrics

Full Year 2019 Fourth Quarter 2019 Year over year change: Current

Dollars Constant

Currency Current

Dollars Constant

Currency Net revenue yields Approx (3.0)% Approx (0.5)% (5.0) to (4.0)% (3.0) to (2.0)% Net cruise costs excl. fuel / ALBD Approx (2.0)% Approx 0.3% 2.5% to 3.5% 4.0 to 5.0%

Full Year 2019 Fourth Quarter 2019 Fuel cost per metric ton consumed $479 $462 Fuel consumption (metric tons in thousands) 3,305 820 Currencies (USD to 1) AUD $0.70 $0.68 CAD $0.75 $0.75 EUR $1.12 $1.10 GBP $1.27 $1.25 RMB $0.14 $0.14

Three Months Ended

August 31, Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (in millions) $ 1,780 $ 1,707 $ 2,567 $ 2,659 Adjusted net income (in millions) (a) $ 1,819 $ 1,673 $ 2,614 $ 2,537 Earnings per share-diluted $ 2.58 $ 2.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.72 Adjusted earnings per share-diluted (a) $ 2.63 $ 2.36 $ 3.77 $ 3.55 (a) See the net income to adjusted net income and EPS to adjusted EPS reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein.

Conference Call

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

August 31, Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Cruise Passenger ticket $ 4,477 $ 4,353 $ 10,934 $ 10,694 Onboard and other (a) 1,855 1,316 4,811 3,509 Tour and other 200 167 299 222 6,533 5,836 16,043 14,425 Operating Costs and Expenses Cruise Commissions, transportation and other 803 760 2,125 2,000 Onboard and other (a) 668 207 1,620 485 Payroll and related 548 537 1,671 1,638 Fuel 401 434 1,204 1,166 Food 284 275 821 804 Other ship operating 719 655 2,192 2,115 Tour and other 109 90 198 140 3,532 2,958 9,833 8,348 Selling and administrative 563 573 1,813 1,794 Depreciation and amortization 548 511 1,607 1,510 4,643 4,042 13,252 11,653 Operating Income 1,890 1,794 2,791 2,772 Nonoperating Income (Expense) Interest income 8 5 16 10 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (52) (49) (157) (147) Gains on fuel derivatives, net (b) - 4 - 61 Other income (expense), net (19) (9) (27) 2 (63) (50) (168) (74) Income Before Income Taxes 1,827 1,744 2,624 2,699 Income Tax Expense, Net (47) (37) (56) (40) Net Income $ 1,780 $ 1,707 $ 2,567 $ 2,659 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 2.58 $ 2.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.73 Diluted $ 2.58 $ 2.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.72 Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.50 $ 1.45 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 689 706 691 712 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 691 707 693 714 (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $449 million and $1.1 billion for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2019, respectively. (b) During the three months ended August 31, 2018, our gains on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains of $8 million and realized (losses) of $(4) million. During the nine months ended August 31, 2018, our gains on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains of $90 million and realized (losses) of $(29) million.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except par values) August 31,

2019 November 30,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,153 $ 982 Trade and other receivables, net 441 358 Inventories 482 450 Prepaid expenses and other (a) 635 436 Total current assets 2,712 2,225 Property and Equipment, Net 36,466 35,336 Goodwill 2,886 2,925 Other Intangibles 1,166 1,176 Other Assets 771 738 $ 44,001 $ 42,401 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 238 $ 848 Current portion of long-term debt 1,607 1,578 Accounts payable 695 730 Accrued liabilities and other 1,718 1,654 Customer deposits (a) 4,674 4,395 Total current liabilities 8,932 9,204 Long-Term Debt 8,893 7,897 Other Long-Term Liabilities 882 856 Shareholders' Equity Common stock of Carnival Corporation, $0.01 par value; 1,960 shares authorized; 657 shares at 2019 and 656 shares at 2018 issued 7 7 Ordinary shares of Carnival plc, $1.66 par value; 217 shares at 2019 and 2018 issued 358 358 Additional paid-in capital 8,798 8,756 Retained earnings 26,576 25,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,183) (1,949) Treasury stock, 130 shares at 2019 and 129 shares at 2018 of Carnival Corporation and 57 shares at 2019 and 48 shares at 2018 of Carnival plc, at cost (8,261) (7,795) Total shareholders' equity 25,295 24,443 $ 44,001 $ 42,401 (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $147 million as of August 31, 2019.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC OTHER INFORMATION Three Months Ended

August 31, Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 STATISTICAL INFORMATION ALBDs (in thousands) (a) (b) 22,727 21,475 65,671 62,626 Occupancy percentage (c) 113.0 % 112.6 % 107.8 % 107.8 % Passengers carried (in thousands) 3,752 3,562 9,790 9,393 Fuel consumption in metric tons (in thousands) 822 818 2,487 2,458 Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs 36.2 38.1 37.9 39.3 Fuel cost per metric ton consumed $ 487 $ 531 $ 484 $ 474 Currencies (USD to 1) AUD $ 0.69 $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 0.76 CAD $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 EUR $ 1.12 $ 1.16 $ 1.13 $ 1.20 GBP $ 1.24 $ 1.31 $ 1.28 $ 1.36 RMB $ 0.14 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 CASH FLOW INFORMATION(in millions) Cash from operations $ 1,245 $ 1,349 $ 4,414 $ 4,436 Capital expenditures $ 427 $ 583 $ 3,448 $ 2,784 Dividends paid $ 347 $ 356 $ 1,041 $ 1,003 Notes to Statistical Information (a) ALBD is a standard measure of passenger capacity for the period that we use to approximate rate and capacity variances, based on consistently applied formulas that we use to perform analyses to determine the main non-capacity driven factors that cause our cruise revenues and expenses to vary. ALBDs assume that each cabin we offer for sale accommodates two passengers and is computed by multiplying passenger capacity by revenue-producing ship operating days in the period. (b) For the three months ended August 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended August 31, 2018, we had a 5.8% capacity increase in ALBDs comprised of a 1.7% capacity increase in our North America and Australia ("NAA") segment and a 13% capacity increase in our Europe and Asia ("EA") segment. Our NAA segment's capacity increase was caused by the full period impact from one Holland America Line 2,670-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018. The increase in our NAA segment's capacity was partially offset by: Full period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,680-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2019 Full period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,260-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2019 Partial period impact from one Holland America Line 835-passenger capacity ship removed from service in July 2019 Our EA segment's capacity increase was caused by: Full period impact from one AIDA 5,230-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 Full period impact from one Costa Cruises 4,200-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in March 2019 The increase in our EA segment's capacity was partially offset by the partial period impact from one P&O UK 1,880-passenger capacity ship removed from service in August 2019. For the nine months ended August 31, 2019 compared to the nine months ended August 31, 2018, we had a 4.9% capacity increase in ALBDs comprised of a 2.4% capacity increase in our NAA segment and a 9.2% capacity increase in our EA segment. Our NAA segment's capacity increase was caused by: Partial period impact from one Carnival Cruise Line 3,960-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2018 Partial period impact from one Seabourn 600-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in May 2018 Partial period impact from one Holland America Line 2,670-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 The increase in our NAA segment's capacity was partially offset by: Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,680-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2019 Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,260-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2019 Partial period impact from one Holland America Line 835-passenger capacity ship removed from service in July 2019 Our EA segment's capacity increase was caused by: Partial period impact from one AIDA 5,230-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in December 2018 Partial period impact from one Costa Cruises 4,200-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in March 2019 The increase in our EA segment's capacity was partially offset by: Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (UK) 700-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2018 Partial period impact from one Costa Cruises 1,300-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2018 Partial period impact from one P&O UK 1,880-passenger capacity ship removed from service in August 2019 (c) In accordance with cruise industry practice, occupancy is calculated using a denominator of ALBDs, which assumes two passengers per cabin even though some cabins can accommodate three or more passengers. Percentages in excess of 100% indicate that on average more than two passengers occupied some cabins.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Consolidated gross and net revenue yields were computed by dividing the gross and net cruise revenues by ALBDs as follows: Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 Passenger ticket revenues $ 4,477 $ 4,549 $ 4,353 $ 10,934 $ 11,190 $ 10,694 Onboard and other revenues (a) 1,855 1,875 1,316 4,811 4,885 3,509 Gross cruise revenues 6,333 6,424 5,669 15,744 16,075 14,203 Less cruise costs Commissions, transportation and other (803) (814) (760) (2,125) (2,182) (2,000) Onboard and other (a) (668) (674) (207) (1,620) (1,642) (485) (1,471) (1,488) (967) (3,746) (3,825) (2,485) Net passenger ticket revenues 3,674 3,734 3,593 8,808 9,008 8,694 Net onboard and other revenues 1,187 1,201 1,109 3,190 3,243 3,024 Net cruise revenues $ 4,862 $ 4,936 $ 4,702 $ 11,999 $ 12,250 $ 11,718 ALBDs 22,727,296 22,727,296 21,475,014 65,671,215 65,671,215 62,626,499 Gross revenue yields $ 278.64 $ 282.66 $ 263.98 $ 239.74 $ 244.78 $ 226.78 % increase (decrease) 5.6 % 7.1 % 5.7 % 7.9 % Net revenue yields $ 213.91 $ 217.17 $ 218.96 $ 182.71 $ 186.54 $ 187.10 % increase (decrease) (2.3) % (0.8) % (2.3) % (0.3) % Net passenger ticket revenue yields $ 161.66 $ 164.32 $ 167.31 $ 134.13 $ 137.16 $ 138.82 % increase (decrease) (3.4) % (1.8) % (3.4) % (1.2) % Net onboard and other revenue yields $ 52.25 $ 52.85 $ 51.65 $ 48.58 $ 49.38 $ 48.28 % increase (decrease) 1.2 % 2.3 % 0.6 % 2.3 % (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $449 million ($453 million in constant dollar) and $1.1 billion ($1.1 billion in constant dollar) for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2019, respectively.

Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 Net passenger ticket revenues $ 3,674 $ 3,754 $ 3,593 $ 8,808 $ 9,071 $ 8,694 Net onboard and other revenues 1,187 1,199 1,109 3,190 3,244 3,024 Net cruise revenues $ 4,862 $ 4,953 $ 4,702 $ 11,999 $ 12,315 $ 11,718 ALBDs 22,727,296 22,727,296 21,475,014 65,671,215 65,671,215 62,626,499 Net revenue yields $ 213.91 $ 217.95 $ 218.96 $ 182.71 $ 187.52 $ 187.10 % increase (decrease) (2.3) % (0.5) % (2.3) % 0.2 % Net passenger ticket revenue yields $ 161.66 $ 165.18 $ 167.31 $ 134.13 $ 138.13 $ 138.82 % increase (decrease) (3.4) % (1.3) % (3.4) % (0.5) % Net onboard and other revenue yields $ 52.25 $ 52.77 $ 51.65 $ 48.58 $ 49.39 $ 48.28 % increase (decrease) 1.2 % 2.2 % 0.6 % 2.3 % (See Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Consolidated gross and net cruise costs and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD were computed by dividing the gross and net cruise costs and net cruise costs excluding fuel by ALBDs as follows: Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, (dollars in millions, except costs per ALBD) 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Dollar 2018 Cruise operating expenses (a) $ 3,423 $ 3,466 $ 2,867 $ 9,634 $ 9,820 $ 8,208 Cruise selling and administrative expenses 554 562 569 1,792 1,828 1,772 Gross cruise costs 3,978 4,028 3,436 11,426 11,649 9,980 Less cruise costs included above Commissions, transportation and other (803) (814) (760) (2,125) (2,182) (2,000) Onboard and other (a) (668) (674) (207) (1,620) (1,642) (485) Gains (losses) on ship sales and impairments (3) (3) 27 11 12 39 Restructuring expenses - - - - - - Other (23) (23) - (43) (43) (1) Net cruise costs 2,480 2,513 2,496 7,648 7,793 7,532 Less fuel (401) (401) (434) (1,204) (1,204) (1,166) Net cruise costs excluding fuel $ 2,079 $ 2,112 $ 2,062 $ 6,444 $ 6,588 $ 6,367 ALBDs 22,727,296 22,727,296 21,475,014 65,671,215 65,671,215 62,626,499 Gross cruise costs per ALBD $ 175.01 $ 177.23 $ 160.02 $ 173.98 $ 177.38 $ 159.36 % increase (decrease) 9.4 % 10.8 % 9.2 % 11.3 % Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD $ 91.49 $ 92.94 $ 96.03 $ 98.12 $ 100.32 $ 101.66 % increase (decrease) (4.7) % (3.2) % (3.5) % (1.3) % (a) Includes the effect of the adoption of new accounting guidance of $449 million ($453 million in constant dollar) and $1.1 billion ($1.1 billion in constant dollar) for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2019, respectively.

Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, (dollars in millions, except costs per ALBD) 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 2019 2019

Constant

Currency 2018 Net cruise costs excluding fuel $ 2,079 $ 2,113 $ 2,062 $ 6,444 $ 6,596 $ 6,367 ALBDs 22,727,296 22,727,296 21,475,014 65,671,215 65,671,215 62,626,499 Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD $ 91.49 $ 92.98 $ 96.03 $ 98.12 $ 100.44 $ 101.66 % increase (decrease) (4.7) % (3.2) % (3.5) % (1.2) % (See Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Three Months Ended

August 31, Nine Months Ended

August 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income U.S. GAAP net income $ 1,780 $ 1,707 $ 2,567 $ 2,659 Unrealized (gains) losses on fuel derivatives, net - (8) - (90) (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments 14 (27) - (39) Restructuring expenses - - - - Other 25 - 47 7 Adjusted net income $ 1,819 $ 1,673 $ 2,614 $ 2,537 Weighted-average shares outstanding 691 707 693 714 Earnings per share U.S. GAAP earnings per share $ 2.58 $ 2.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.72 Unrealized (gains) losses on fuel derivatives, net - (0.01) - (0.13) (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments 0.02 (0.04) - (0.05) Restructuring expenses - - - - Other 0.04 - 0.07 0.01 Adjusted earnings per share $ 2.63 $ 2.36 $ 3.77 $ 3.55

