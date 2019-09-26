Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder of software company Atlassian Corp, announced on the sidelines of the UN Climate Action Summit in New York he will help fund the ambitious 10 GW, AU$20 billion, Sun Cable Project in Australia's Northern Territory. From pv magazine Australia. The "insane" Sun Cable Project, as tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes himself termed it, is a 10 GW solar farm on a sunburnt tract near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory. The AU$20 billion (US$13.5 billion) megaproject would supply solar energy to Darwin and, via a 3,750km undersea high voltage direct current cable, ...

