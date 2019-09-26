SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the four strategies companies must know to improve the vendor management process

Companies of today need to improve the vendor management process in order to maximize the value they are getting from vendors. They require effective strategies rather than strong-arm tactics to ensure profitability and maintain the overall quality of goods and services An effective vendor management process can help them build a stronger relationship with vendors and develop effective strategies to increase operational and financial efficiency.

At SpendEdge, we understand that improving the vendor management process is an arduous task and requires companies to devise effective strategies. Therefore, we have outlined the key strategies that companies can adopt to improve the vendor management process.

Strategies to Improve the Vendor Management Process

Establish business goals

Companies operate in a highly complex environment and have different objectives. Establishing business goals and understanding the requirements of different business units can help companies to get most from vendors and create appropriate metrics to evaluate their performance at later stages.

Build strategic partnerships

Building a strategic supplier-buyer relationship model has become the need of the hour for companies. They need to move out of transactional relationships and tap into the expertise of vendors to gain significant benefits. Suppliers should be considered as valuable partners and involved in strategic decisions to improve the vendor management process.

Devise a win-win strategy

To gain strategic benefits, companies must understand vendors' business and business model. This will help them strengthen their relationship with suppliers and identify opportunities for revenue growth while developing robust negotiation strategiesAlso, sharing knowledge and resources can help vendors serve companies efficiently.

Want more information?

