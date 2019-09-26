

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon unveiled a new line-up of Echo devices and also announced new features related to its virtual assistant Alexa.



At the Amazon hardware event 2019 at its headquarters in Seattle, the e-commerce giant unveiled the new Echo hardware devices that included all-new Echo, Echo Flex, Echo Dot with clock, Echo Show 8, Echo Studio, and Echo Buds.



Amazon also launched new devices - the Echo Frames and Echo Loop - as part of a new Day 1 Editions program.



The Echo Flex is a plug-in smart speaker that can be used to control compatible smart home devices, make an announcement, or check the score of a favorite sports team. It also has a built-in USB port that can charge a phone or add an optional accessory, like a Smart Night Light or Motion Sensor.



The Echo Dot with clock features an LED display that displays time and temperature as well as can be used to set an alarm. The Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD display, audio and a built-in camera shutter.



The Echo Studio is the first smart speaker to deliver a three-dimensional audio experience with Dolby Atmos. It has five built-in directional speakers; can be paired with select Fire TV devices for audio playback; and has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub that can be used to control compatible smart home devices.



The new Echo Buds wireless earbuds with Bose noise reduction technology and hands-free access to Alexa joins Echo Auto as another option for customers who want to take Alexa with them on-the-go.



The Day 1 Editions is a new invitation-only program that enables customers to experience and provide feedback about Amazon's experimental products.



The Echo Frames smart glasses are prescription-ready glasses that offer hands-free access to Alexa. It can be used to make phone calls, set a reminder for activities, listen to podcasts or control smart home devices.



The Echo Loop is the first Alexa-enabled smart ring that gets Alexa to a user's fingertips. It has a piezo haptic that vibrates discreetly when you receive notifications or an incoming call, or to indicate the button has been pressed and Alexa is streaming your request to the cloud.



It connects to Alexa through the Alexa app on a user's smartphone and uses the existing device's data plan.



