

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits crept slightly higher in the week ended September 21st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 213,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 210,000.



Economists had expected initial jobless claims to tick up 212,000 from the 208,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 212,000, a decrease of 750 from the previous week's revised average of 212,750.



The report said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, also fell by 15,000 to 1.650 million in the week ended September 14th.



The four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped to 1,665,750, a decrease of 12,750 from the previous week's revised average of 1,678,500.



Next Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for September.



