MEGA International today announced its partnership with the Business Architecture Guild to provide Guild Reference Models in its HOPEX Business Architecture solution.

The Guild's Reference Models include capability maps, value streams, information maps, as well as extended mappings and cross-mappings for a variety of industries, as well as the Common Reference Model which applies to most industry segments. These Reference Models are downloadable to Guild Members in the BIZBOK Guide format. MEGA customers who have secured reference model rights through the Guild will be able to use them in MEGA's HOPEX software.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Business Architecture Guild and offer our customers access to the Guild's powerful Industry Reference Models," remarked Lucio de Risi, CEO of MEGA. "Delivering the Guild's Reference Models will empower our customers to better create capability-based planning of their enterprise transformation and accelerates time to value."

"Business Architecture tools take the Guild Reference Models to the next level by providing powerful tooling for business architects to adapt the models for their organization," said Mike Rosen, Vice President and Cofounder of the Business Architecture Guild. "Tool vendors play an important role in supporting the growing adoption of business architecture and we're delighted to have MEGA as a participant in the program."

Benefits of MEGA's HOPEX Business Architecture tool include:

Create transparency by capturing the company strategy and associated business objectives

Enable decision makers to design strategy plans that align with market changes

Facilitate strategic trade-offs between business goals and capabilities

Provide a governance framework for strategy execution

About The Business Architecture Guild

The Business Architecture Guild is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild is the source of A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge (BIZBOK Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect (CBA) certification program. Please visit www.businessarchitectureguild.org for more information.

About MEGA

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization, and risk management. MEGA's HOPEX software is a comprehensive lineup of integrated software bringing together industry-leading practices in enterprise architecture (EA), IT portfolio management (ITPM), business process analysis (BPA), and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) into a single platform. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. Please visit www.mega.com for more information.

