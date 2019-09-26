The global antimicrobial plastics market size is poised to grow by USD 9.6 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages. Also, the growing industrialization and economic growth in emerging countries is anticipated to further boost the antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period.

Growing industrialization and economic growth in emerging economies including India, China, South Africa, Brazil, and Indonesia is one of the key drivers expected to contribute to the growth of the antimicrobial plastics market. The use of antimicrobial plastics in booming end-user industries including consumer goods, packaging, automotive, healthcare, and construction sector will drive the market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, rapid industrialization in BRICS coupled with growing manufacturing activities in South America and MEA are encouraging manufacturers to seek new and clean packaging and labeling technologies. This will eventually lead to an increase in demand for antimicrobial plastics from emerging economies.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Clariant International Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Highland Plastics Inc.

King Plastic Corp.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Parx Plastics NV

PolyOne Corp.

Teknor Apex Co. Inc.

Market Segmentation by Types:

The Antimicrobial Plastics can be broadly categorized into the following:

Commodity plastics

Engineering plastics

High-performance plastics

Key Regions for the Antimicrobial plastics:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

