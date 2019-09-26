Riga, Latvia, 2019-09-26 16:17 CEST -- In order to place additional Latvian Government long term debt securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on October 02, 2019. The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by the Treasury of Republic of Latvia will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions. Latvian Government long term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturit Fixed income Competi Competi Non-com Non-com Settle book l y date coupon dates tive tive petitiv petitiv ment value auction auction e e date (EUR) date Total auction auction and value date Total time to be and value for placed time to be placing (EUR) for placed bids placing (EUR) (EEST) bids (EEST) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------- LV0000 LVGA000 1 000 31.01. 31.01. 02.10.2 24 000 02.10.2 Not set 04.10.2019 5 025A 2025. 2020. 019. 000 019. . 70174 31.01. 10:00-1 14:00- 2021. 2:00 15:00 31.01. 2022. 31.01. 2023. 31.01. 2024. 31.01. 2025. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q2 of 2019 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.08 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.