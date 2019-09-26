Dwelo Adds RealPage Integration to it's Smart Apartment Platform

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Dwelo, the provider of smart-home solutions purpose-built for apartments is excited to announce an integration partnership with RealPage, a leading provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Dwelo is dedicated to providing the best experience that owners, property managers, and residents can have with smart apartments and IoT in general. Dwelo listened to feedback from their customers and saw an opportunity to provide them with a more streamlined resident management experience. With that focus, Dwelo is excited to announce the Dwelo + RealPage integration.

Streamline Resident Onboarding with Dwelo

With Dwelo smart apartments, residents get a simpler, higher standard of living. But now with the RealPage integration, so do property managers. RealPage + Dwelo allows property managers to simplify their operations through:

Automatically syncing resident move in and move outs

Eliminating the need for entering resident information in multiple places

Ensuring that residents have the right access at the right time

At Lakeside, a 300 unit community in Houston, Tx, property staff have already seen the benefits of this integration.

"Dwelo is a great convenient addition to modern living. This product can adjust to everyone's individual lifestyle with all its great features. Now with the integration of RealPage it's more efficient for the office staff to have everything ready for residents and make the move as smooth as possible." - Karen Avelar, Community Manager at Lakeside

"Our team is very excited about this new RealPage Dwelo integration. Any chance we can get more data to make decisions and streamline our community operations is a big win for us. Our Lakeside staff has already seen valuable results in terms of time savings by utilizing this integration." - Allison Crawford, Director of Operations Support at Knightvest Management.

About Dwelo Smart Apartments

Dwelo provides simple, seamless, smart apartments to the owners and managers of multifamily communities. Dwelo connects popular smart devices from Z-Wave, Nest, Kwikset, Yale, and voice platforms like Amazon Echo and Google Home. Dwelo's platform enables residents to enjoy the benefits of a smart home in a rental setting, while helping managers run their communities more efficiently.

