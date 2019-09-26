A look at World Contraceptive Day Initiatives happening now

With a mission to provide high-quality contraceptives and accurate information on sexual and reproductive health, DKT International is proud to celebrate World Contraceptive Day with promotions and activities in countries around the world.

"Thanks to WCD2019, a light is being shined on the much-needed conversation about access to sexual health education and contraceptive options. At DKT, we strive to keep that conversation going and do so in a variety of ways," says Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT. "By way of contraceptive social marketing, our country programs speak to couples and youth with messaging that resonates and respects that specific culture. In 2018, our 24 programs successfully delivered 45 million couple years of protection (CYPs)."

The below is a snapshot of World Contraception Day (WCD) activities happening in DKT programs on WCD and all week long:

DKT Ghana participates in 'Family Planning Week' with Ghana Health Services (GHS). In Ghana, WCD is observed as a week-long activity. With a theme of "family planning; know the options, make a choice," the DKT Ghana team will have free service uptake, condom distribution, and a DKT float made up of students, staff, and the general public. The float will give out condoms, educational flyers, and demonstrations on how contraceptive methods work.

"On World Contraception Day and every day, our social marketing programs are always finding new ways to reach youth and drive home the importance of safe sex and family planning," adds Purdy.

