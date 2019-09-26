

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Disgraced former Texas district judge Rodolfo 'Rudy' Delgado has been sentenced to five years in prison, more than two months after he was found guilty of multiple bribery charges.



Delivering the verdict Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett also ordered Delgado to serve two years of supervised release.



Delgado was accused of conspiring with an attorney from January 2008 to November 2016 to accept bribes in exchange for favorable judicial consideration on criminal cases pending in his courtroom while he was presiding judge for the 93rd District Court for the State of Texas.



In March 2018, FBI agents raided the Hidalgo County Courthouse looking fore evidence from Delgado's courtroom and office.



The prosecution presented recorded encounters between Delgado and Edinburg-based attorney turned informant, Noe L. Perez, as crucial evidence to the government's case.



Department of Justice said Delgado accepted bribes on three separate occasions in exchange for agreeing to release three of the attorney's clients on bond in cases pending before his court. The three bribes totaled approximately $6000 in cash.



After Delgado learned of the FBI's investigation, he also attempted to obstruct justice by contacting the attorney and providing a false story about the payments, DOJ added.



On July 11, a federal jury in Houston convicted the 66-year-old judge over charges of conspiracy, bribery and obstruction of justice.



Delgado, from Edinburg, was a justice in the 13th Court of Appeals for the State of Texas, and elected to the bench in November 2018. He resigned from that position following his conviction.



