Plug and Play Accepts 130 Startups For Their Winter 2019 Batches

SUNNYVALE, California, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play today announced the 130 startups selected to participate in their Winter 2019 batches. From now until early December, these startups will participate in one of the following programs: Enterprise 2.0 , Health , Insurtech , Internet of Things , Mobility , Real Estate & Construction , or Travel & Hospitality .The full list of selected companies is posted on Plug and Play's website: bit.ly/pnpwinter2019

"When we find great startups, we want to make a positive impact in their journey by connecting them to our ecosystem of corporate partners and venture capitalists," said Saeed Amidi, Founder & CEO of Plug and Play. "Each batch brings new solutions to our community that can help our partners digitally transform their businesses. With our resources and global network, we aim to make this final cohort of the year one of our most successful."

Plug and Play invests in over 200 startups per year and is ranked as one of Silicon Valley's most active early stage investors. Plug and Play's ventures team, in conjunction with their corporate partners, selected the 130 startups participating in the 2019 Winter program.

The three-month business development program is structured around focus weeks, deal flow sessions, corporate office hours, mentor meetings, pitch polishing sessions, workshops, and networking events. In December, startups will graduate at Plug and Play's Winter Summit, where all batch companies will pitch on stage in front of over 500 investors, corporations, and other industry leaders. This event is invite-only and reserved for partners, select media, and special guests of Plug and Play. To request a press pass, please email allison@pnptc.com .

Plug and Play's programs are stage-agnostic and require no fees or equity for startups to participate. Companies also receive access to complimentary desk space, conference rooms and an on-site cafeteria.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations with over 300 official corporate partners. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com .

