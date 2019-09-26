At the request of Lipidor AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth market as from September 27 2019 . Security name: Lipidor AB TO1 ------------------------------ Short name: LIPI TO1 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012677177 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 181090 ------------------------------ Terms: The issue price per share is equivalent to 70 percent of the volume weighted average trading price for the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period September 29 - October 13, 2020. The subscription price per share may however not be below SEK 9 per share nor exceed SEK 12 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Lipidor AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr October 16, 2020 - November 3, 2020 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 30, 2020 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission on 076 - 853 28 22.