

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly lower in morning trading on Thursday, pulling back following the notable advance seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the downside, although selling pressure has remained somewhat subdued.



Currently, the major averages are off their lows but remain in negative territory. The Dow is down 48.30 points or 0.2 percent at 26,922.41, the Nasdaq is down 40.76 points or 0.5 percent at 8,036.62 and the S&P 500 is down 8.00 points or 0.3 percent at 2,976.87.



The weakness on Wall Street comes as traders digest the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.



The document outlines concerns about Trump 'using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.'



'This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President's main domestic political rivals,' the complaint reads.



The complaint relates to Trump's calls on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released its final report on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter, showing the pace of GDP growth was unrevised from the previous estimate.



The report said real GDP increased at an annual rate of 2.0 in the second quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate and in line with economist estimates.



The unrevised 2.0 percent GDP growth in the second quarter still reflects a notable slowdown compared to the 3.1 percent jump in the first quarter.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed a much bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in the month of August.



NAR said its pending home sales index surged up by 1.6 percent to 107.3 in August after plunging by 2.5 percent to 105.6 in July. Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.9 percent.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Energy stocks are seeing considerable weakness on the day, with a continued decrease by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector. Crude for November delivery is sliding $0.75 to $55.74 a barrel.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 2.7 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 2.3 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 1.4 percent.



Steel stocks have also shown a significant move back to the downside following yesterday's rebound, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has surged up by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are rebounding from the sharp pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.6 basis points at 1.696 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX