BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

*The holding in First Quantum Minerals includes both an equity holding and a holding in several bonds.





Commenting on the markets, Olivia Markham and Tom Holl, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's NAV fell by 5.3% during the month of August (in Sterling terms).



The natural resources sector fell in August on the back of a deteriorating global economic growth outlook and declining commodity prices. Investors focused on the inversion of the yield curve, as the 10-year yield fell below that of the 2-year for the first time since 2007, a warning sign for a potential impending recession. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve Bank dampened expectations around further rate cuts and US-China trade tensions escalated, adding to concerns around growth. US President Donald Trump announced tariff hikes on effectively all Chinese imports to the US and Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs towards the end of the month. Broader equity markets were relatively weak amidst this backdrop, with the MSCI World TR Index falling by 2.1%.



Within the mined commodities, the bulk commodities were the worst-performing, with iron ore (62% fe) and coking coal prices falling by 28.9% and 10.8% respectively. Having performed very well year-to-date, the iron ore price dropped to $86/tonne by the end of August on lower restocking at Chinese steel mills and as Brazilian exports began to normalize after outages following the Brumadinho tailings dam tragedy earlier this year. Elsewhere, the base metals were also weak, with aluminium, copper and zinc prices down by 2.7%, 4.2% and 9.4% respectively on deteriorating global growth concerns. Nickel bucked the trend, with its price rising 24.6% after Indonesia announced plans to introduce an export ban in 2020. Meanwhile, precious metals were strong, with gold and silver prices up 7.1% and 12.1% respectively. Gold benefitted from real rates continuing to decline and increased 'safe-haven' demand amid broader equity market weakness.



Within the energy sector, Brent and WTI oil prices weakened over the month, returning -4.6% and -5.9% to end the period at prices of $61/bbl and $56/bbl respectively. European and US gas prices also hit multi-year lows following a period of strong oversupply.





All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.



26 September 2019