Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AE2S ISIN: US92672L1070 Ticker-Symbol: 6L9 
Frankfurt
26.09.19
08:26 Uhr
2,801 Euro
-0,088
-3,03 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIEWRAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIEWRAY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,790
2,870
17:37
2,798
2,863
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIEWRAY
VIEWRAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIEWRAY INC2,801-3,03 %