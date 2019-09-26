Pomona Capital, a global private equity firm specializing in secondaries investing announced today the promotion of Patrick Madaus to Partner.

"Patrick demonstrates the dedication, drive, creativity and discipline that has become the Pomona brand," said Michael D. Granoff, CEO, Pomona Capital. "I know he will now broaden his contributions to the Firm as we navigate the years ahead."

Madaus joined Pomona in 2011 and has held roles of increasing responsibility over time, especially in the areas of investment sourcing, structuring and analysis. Prior to joining Pomona Capital, Patrick was with Cambridge Associates. He received a BS from Boston College and is also a CFA charterholder.

"I am really honored to become a Partner," said Madaus. "In my new role, I look forward to expanding and deepening Pomona's culture of investment integrity, and dedication to our limited partners around the world."

About Pomona Capital

Pomona is an international private equity firm with approximately $10.7 billion in aggregate capital commitments as of June 30, 2019 across its sponsored-funds and separate accounts on behalf of a global group of over 350 sophisticated investors from more than 25 countries. Pomona was founded in 1994 and was one of the earliest secondary market investors, establishing itself as a pioneer in the marketplace. Pomona also manages a $3.6 billion business making primary investments in private equity funds as a strategic complement to the secondaries business. Pomona has collectively invested in partnership interests in approximately 700 private equity funds, diversified across the spectrum of private equity, with underlying investments in over 8,500 companies since inception.

Pomona Capital's team is based in New York, London and Hong Kong. Pomona's capital capacity and global reach are enhanced by a strategic partnership with Voya Investment Management.

