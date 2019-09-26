PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-trade Series 001P-04 bonds 26-Sep-2019 / 17:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group announces the Term for the Submission of the Offers for its exchange-trade Series 001P-04 bonds St. Petersburg, Russia - 26 September 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the term for the submission of the offers for its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-04 bonds to be placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds 001P with the identification number 4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 (ISIN not assigned). The Offers can be submitted on 27 September, 2019 from 11 AM until 3PM Moscow time. Underwriter PJSC Sovcombank Organisers Alfa Bank, Credit Bank of Moscow (MKB), Bank Otkritie, Russian Agricultural Bank, Sovcombank Coupon payment To be determined Coupon periods 20 Amortization schedule ? 20% (twenty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 12th coupon period; ? 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th coupon period; ? 40% (forty percent) of the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds at the end of 20th coupon period; For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the three largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: IOD TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 21498 EQS News ID: 881091 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=881091&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

September 26, 2019 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)