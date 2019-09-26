KALRAY: KALRAY CTO RECEIVES AWARD FOR HIPEAC PAPER ABOUT KALRAY MPPA(R) TECHNOLOGY

Benoît Dupont de Dinechin recognized for his paper on high performance,

low power and Secure Computing on Manycore processor.







Grenoble - France, September 26, 2019 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, is proud to announce that Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, Chief Technical Officer of Kalray, received a Paper Award from HiPEAC for his article, written for Design Automation Conference, held earlier this year in Las Vegas, about "Consolidating High-Integrity, High-Performance, and Cyber-Security Functions on a Manycore Processor".

Benoît Dupont de Dinechin is the Kalray processor core main architect, and co-architect of the Kalray MPPA® ("Multi-Purpose Processing Array") Intelligent Processor. He is also a direct contributor to several components of the Kalray's AccessCore® software development environment. Benoit has patented more than 10 inventions and has published over 50 conference papers, journal articles and book chapters.

The HiPEAC (High Performance and Embedded Architecture and Compilation) is the premier focal point for networking, dissemination, training, and collaboration activities in Europe for researchers, industry, and policy related to computing systems. Today, it is the biggest network of its kind in Europe, numbers over 1,500 specialists.

This paper written by Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, for Design Automation Conference 2019, describes how the requirement of high performance computing at low power can be met by the parallel execution of an application on a possibly large number of programmable cores.

HiPEAC Coordinator and Ghent University Professor Koen De Boschere commented: "The HiPEAC Paper Awards recognize the achievements of our members in publishing at the most prestigious venues. Kalray is going from strength to strength as a European provider of intelligent technology, and their many-core processors help Europe build on its assets, for example in the autonomous transportation field"

"I am honored that this paper has been recognized by HiPEAC" said Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, CTO of Kalray. "Kalray's MPPA® is addressing critical aspects of new intelligent systems that are driving a growing and demanding need for performance, lower power consumption, real time capabilities, combined with safety and security. These are challenges we can tackle with our ten-year expertise and MPPA® patented technology."

Kalray announced earlier this year the tape-out of Coolidge™, its third generation processor from the unique MPPA® manycore family. The Coolidge processor overcomes many limitations of alternative solutions. The patented Coolidge manycore architecture enables to run simultaneously real-time and compute-intensive heterogeneous applications on the processor with low power consumption, for a real advantage over solutions such as GPGPUs: A perfect fit to run massive acceleration algorithms, low-latency protocols or Artificial Intelligence applications at the Edge. The Coolidge addresses the needs of a wide range of applications from automotive, intelligent data centers, to aerospace, defense, and healthcare.

Click here to read the awarded article: https://bit.ly/2kAEDtB





About HiPEAC

Since 2004, the HiPEAC (High Performance and Embedded Architecture and Compilation) project has provided a hub for European researchers in computing systems; today, its network, the biggest of its kind in the world, numbers around 1,500 specialists. The project offers training, mobility support and dissemination and recruitment services, along with numerous networking facilities to its members. The latest incarnation of the project, HiPEAC 5, was launched on 1 December 2017 and is delivered by 13 partners, led by Ghent University. It is a Coordination and Support Action funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 779656.



ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. As a real technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors have the capability to analyze on the fly, and in an intelligent manner, a very large amount of information, and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be deployed extensively in fast-growing sectors, such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as healthcare equipment, drones, and robots. Kalray's offering encompasses both processors and complete solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray serves customers such as server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators, and consumer product manufacturers, including car makers. For more information, visit www.kalrayinc.com.







CONTACTS FOR INVESTORS

Loic Hamon

investors@kalrayinc.com

+33 4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Caroline LESAGE

kalray@actus.fr

+ 33 1 53 67 36 79 MEDIA CONTACTS

Loic Hamon

communication@kalrayinc.com

+33 4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

+ 33 4 72 18 04 92

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF