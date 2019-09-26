

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving moderately lower early in the session, stocks have seen some further downside over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages have partly offset the gains posted in the previous session.



Currently, the major averages remain firmly in negative territory. The Dow is down 139.15 points or 0.5 percent at 26,831.56, the Nasdaq is down 76.17 points or 0.9 percent at 8,001.21 and the S&P 500 is down 18.90 points or 0.6 percent at 2,965.97.



The weakness on Wall Street comes as traders digest the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.



The document outlines concerns about Trump 'using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.'



'This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President's main domestic political rivals,' the complaint reads.



The complaint relates to Trump's calls on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released its final report on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter, showing the pace of GDP growth was unrevised from the previous estimate.



The report said real GDP increased at an annual rate of 2.0 in the second quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate and in line with economist estimates.



The unrevised 2.0 percent GDP growth in the second quarter still reflects a notable slowdown compared to the 3.1 percent jump in the first quarter.



Meanwhile, a separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed a much bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales in the month of August.



NAR said its pending home sales index surged up by 1.6 percent to 107.3 in August after plunging by 2.5 percent to 105.6 in July. Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.9 percent.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Sector News



Energy stocks continue to turn in some of the market's worst performances amid a decrease by the price of crude oil. Crude for November delivery is sliding $0.61 to $55.88 a barrel.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 3.1 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 2.2 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 1.5 percent.



Significant weakness has also emerged among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index. The index is on pace to end the session at an eight-month closing low.



Steel, healthcare, and networking stocks have also come under pressure, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries are rebounding from the sharp pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.5 basis points at 1.687 percent.



