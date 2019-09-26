Newswire leverages real-world customer reviews from G2 Crowd to give businesses what they really want through the Earned Media Avantage Guided Tour.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - Newswire's swift, data-driven innovations continue to make waves, this time on G2 Crowd where it has earned high marks in the past for its incomparable customer support and satisfaction for press release distribution software. The featured article highlights Newswire's focus on addressing the needs of real people with real solutions through insights provided by G2 Crowd with the development of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. With a thoughtful, customer-centric approach, Newswire has been successful in giving the people what they want, avoiding unnecessary aspects that don't contribute to a greater return on media spend.





Figure 1: Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/48208_newsire image org.jpg

"We decided to launch the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour by combining our high-tech platform with a high-touch service and strategy component to help customers deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums. This approach increases brand awareness and web traffic while providing a greater return on media and marketing spend by turning owned media into the Earned Media Advantage," said Joe Esposito, CEO of Newswire.

Authentic customer feedback provided by G2 has been pivotal to Newswire's efforts in developing a fully-realized solution, featuring software delivered as a service (SaaS) coupled with a hands-on human component, aimed at serving small to midsize businesses.

The high-touch approach offers support that keeps customers competitive with larger, more established conglomerates. The Earned Media Advantage provides customers support for their PR and marketing teams at a fraction of the cost, allowing businesses to extend their media and marketing capabilities and maximize their potential with a proven Media Communications Utility.

Newswire has a proven track record for listening carefully to its customers, evidenced by first-place rankings in customer satisfaction on G2 Crowd among all Press Release Distribution Software companies.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the 'Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to create more earned media opportunities.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago

Vice President of Marketing

Newswire

Office: 917-398-2622

anthony@newswire.com

Related Images

newswires-earned-media-advantage.jpg

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

Newswire Earns Spotlight on G2 Crowd Highlighting Value to Small and Midsize Businesses Marketing and Sales Growth

Related Links

G2: Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48208