Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) - Giga Metals Corporation (TSXV: GIGA) (the "Company") today announced that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will be granting 225,000 stock options to certain Directors and Employees, exercisable at $0.40 per share, expiring September 26, 2024.

