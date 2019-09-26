

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Thursday that its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.633 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $32 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.489 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.16.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.



Earlier this week, the Treasury released the results of its auctions of $40 billion worth of two-year notes and $41 billion worth of five-year notes.



While the two-year note auction attracted average demand, the five-year note auction attracted slightly below average demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX