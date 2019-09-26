Press Works: How Abby Frimpong Achieved Her Dream of Becoming CEO

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / You might not be familiar with Abby Frimpong and her story, but it is a success story that you must hear about.

Ms. Frimpong, previously an employee of a non-profit organization called Mines Advisory Group, now enjoys the luxury of being the CEO of her very own startup, Duuple.

The world of startups is a cruel one, and the statistics behind it make it even more daunting. Currently, only about 1% of startups in the United States get funded. It might be a multi-billion dollar market, but not everyone gets their startup backed up financially.

In venture capital, there is a saying that goes along the lines of: "You don't invest in companies; you invest in people." And this is how Abby managed to get her startup funded through Basel Holding. There are many secrets on how to attract fundraising companies, and one of the secrets is to stay true to your cause, says Ms. Frimpong.

This is exactly what Ms. Frimpong did. She loves helping people out, and her vision perfectly aligned with Burak Basel, the founder of Basel Holding. She harnessed her volunteering skills and managed to land a position with Adventist Healthcare. There, she was able to use the power of Shady Grove Adventist Hospital to establish her very own brand. As part of the hospital's fundraising team, she managed to raise almost $25 million for the hospital's cancer center, before her leaving.

With Mines Advisory Group, she used her passion for helping people and managed to raise a lot of money for those people in countries where unexploded bombs were still a threat to their way of life. In America, this is not something that people worry about but is certainly is halfway across the globe.

Years went on, and Ms. Frimpong was working hard on her fundraising skills, and she wanted to help people even more in that sense. Not every person is tech-savvy or fully understands how digital marketing works. Not everyone can afford to bring on a dedicated staff member to handle fundraising. However, Abby set her sight on creating a platform that will tackle the modern-day challenges that faces crowdfunding platforms such as GoFundMe, IndieGoGo, and Kiva. While these platforms do represent space where new startups can manage donations for their fundraising campaigns, only a small percentage gets funded.

So she used her people skills and created Duuple with the help of Basel Holding. Her vision perfectly aligned with Mr. Basel's core values of sustainability, innovation, integrity, collaboration, and flexibility. Duuple is a platform that puts fun at the foremost of all operations. It is a crowdfunding platform for social innovators and organizations that look to empower their companies and organizations further. Duuple's vision is to create a community where everyone can advocate on the same issue and donate to the same cause, and it is precisely what Mr. Basel saw in Abby Frimpong from the start.

Ms. Frimpong might be a CEO now, but her passion for helping people is still her most important trait. Now that she has the luxury position of being CEO, she can help re-shape the way we raise funds for campaigns. While her story is impressive, this is only the begging. And Ms. Frimpong is merely part of the new generation of female CEO's that are looking to reshape the landscape of modern c-suite.

