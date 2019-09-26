

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee giant Starbucks (SBUX) introduced glittering cold cups, bright statement tumblers, shimmering water bottles and festive Starbucks Cards for 2019 holiday season.



All these products will shortly be available at participating Starbucks company-operated and licensed stores in the U.S. and Canada, and priced at $25 and under.



Starbucks is also offering Christmas Blend, a full-bodied coffee that features rare Sumatran beans, aged three to five years, blended with coffees from Colombia, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.



The chain said its Iridescent Cold Cup is back for a second season in Bling Platinum and trendy neon pink, while plastic Cold Cup in Mirror Glitter Gold has gold mirrored finish and white glitter accent.



Pink cold cup, which features mirror foil, is double-walled to keep beverages colder longer. The company will also offer Green Confetti Tumbler, Glitter Gradient pink cold cup, and new water bottle in high-shine gold.



Starbucks Cards are available in a variety of festive holiday designs and can be loaded with amounts ranging $5 - $500.



The company, which is trying greener cups as part of its social commitment, recently partnered with American fashion designer and stylist Rachel Zoe to launch a limited-edition designer merchandise collection in select stores in the Asia Pacific region. The six-piece collection includes an assortment of Starbucks drinkware and lifestyle accessories, such as a double-walled mug, stainless steel tumbler, luggage tag, zip pouch and tote bag.



In March, Starbucks said it would trial new greener, recyclable cups in several markets worldwide in the coming year and roll out new strawless lids in the U.S. and Canada. Starbucks is choosing the technologies for recyclable and compostable cups from its NextGen Cup Challenge winners. The company plans to eliminate plastic straws at their locations.



These are part of its efforts to minimize its environmental footprint, which include a goal made in 2016 to double the recycled content, recyclability and the reusability of its cups by 2022.



Major corporations worldwide are taking serious steps to reduce the global environmental impact. Walt Disney, Marriott International, McDonald's and Royal Caribbean Cruises also have decided to eliminate plastic straws at their locations as soon.



