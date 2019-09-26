

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inspire Brands Thursday said it has agreed to buy Jimmy John's Sandwiches. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The agreement was unanimously approved by the Jimmy John's Board of Directors, including Founder and Chairman Jimmy John Liautaud.



Inspire is a multi-brand restaurant company, which owns Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In and Rusty Taco locations worldwide.



The latest deal would make Inspire the fourth-largest restaurant company in the country with more than $14 billion in annual system sales and more than 11,200 restaurants across 16 countries.



'Jimmy John's has found the ideal home at Inspire,' Liautaud said. 'Inspire's long-term approach, culture of innovation and commitment to helping brands grow sets it apart from the rest. I couldn't be prouder of the company we've built, and I can't wait to see what Jimmy John's is able to accomplish under Inspire's leadership.'



The deal is expected to close by the end of October. James North will serve as President of the Jimmy John's brand. Jimmy John Liautaud will step down as Chairman.



