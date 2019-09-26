BOURBON: Press Release - Rescue operation way for Bourbon Rhode vessel

Marseilles, September 26, 2019

Rescue operation under way for the Bourbon Rhode vessel

A rescue operation of a tug supply vessel Bourbon Rhode under Luxembourg flag is under way, as the vessel was in transit at 1 200 nautical miles off Martinique island and 60 nautical miles South-South East from the eye of category 4 hurricane "Lorenzo". In particularly adverse weather conditions, the 14 crew members are facing a water ingress in the rear part of the vessel.

A crisis cell has immediately been activated and it ensures the coordination, out of Marseilles, of the rescue of the vessel and its crew, in close collaboration with authorities, including the Regional Operational Center of Surveillance and Rescue (CROSS) West Indies-Guyana. In order to bring the quickest support possible, the CROSS has asked that bulk carrier "SSI EXCELLENT" (229 m long) change its route and assist the Bourbon Rhode. Situated at 200 nautical miles South, the bulk carrier is expected to arrive on zone tomorrow morning (local time).

An update on crew and vessel situation will be published as soon as possible.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

