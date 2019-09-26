Web Presence: Attorney Victor Hardy Wows with Remarkable String of Legal Victories

A portion of celebrated attorney Victor Hardy's incredible string of professional victories is revealed following more than 20 years in the legal field

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / A Harvard Law School graduate, attorney Victor Hardy is a veteran of the world of high-stakes patent infringement litigation and PTO proceedings with decades of experience as a highly acclaimed lawyer. From patent negotiation to strategic enforcement of IP assets, a number of Hardy's most impressive legal victories has recently been revealed following an exceptionally successful career spanning more than 20 years to date.

Hardy specializes in internet search and multimedia streaming technology and has previously successfully enforced campaigns against both industries under multiple portfolios. During his career, he has had extensive involvement in almost every aspect of the legal trial process, and in a broad range of contexts. These, Hardy recently revealed, have ranged from the cross-examination of Johnson & Johnson's World Wide Chairman of Consumer Products in a patent infringement trial to arguing to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Victor Hardy is also highly experienced in patent finance and investment, patent negotiation and acquisition, patent valuation, due diligence, and the strategic enforcement of IP assets, with the acclaimed lawyer also a founding member of a pioneering patent acquisition private equity fund. Subsequently, Hardy has evaluated thousands of patents for purposes ranging from business investment to enforcement on behalf of leading IP investment institutions. The lawyer has previously been widely praised for using his extensive litigation experience to bring a real-world perspective to financial modeling and the valuation of patent assets.

Elsewhere, Hardy has substantial experience in class action civil rights matters, including discrimination under Title VII and the ADEA.

Significant legal successes for Victor Hardy include representing the plaintiff in Personal Audio v. Acer et al./Google et al. over Google Play and Xbox Music products wherein which he resolved disputes with 13 defendants.

Hardy also represented the plaintiff in Preservation Technologies v. Netflix et al., an industry-wide patent infringement lawsuit involving foundational patents in video streaming systems. To date, he has successfully resolved disputes with 85 percent of the video streaming industry and remains in active litigation with the adult film industry.

The acclaimed attorney also represented the plaintiff in Software Rights Archive v. Google et al., an industry-wide patent infringement case involving foundational patents directed towards non-semantic search engine algorithms, and represented sixteen plaintiffs in EEOC v. Allied Aviation, a class action racial discrimination lawsuit. The latter case, it is said, resulted in the largest settlement in the history of the Dallas office of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, garnering extensive national media attention at the time.

Hardy was also a senior member of the trial team for plaintiff Applera Corp. in Applera and Roche Molecular Systems v. MJ Research, represented Universal Instruments in Aguayo v. Universal Instruments, defendant Compal Electronics in an industry-wide patent infringement suit involving power management in notebook computers, desktop PCs, and monitors, and was one of the trial counsel for defendant Delta Air Lines, Inc. in Process Resources v. Delta Air Lines, Inc., a patent infringement suit involving three-layer composite thermal paper used in airline baggage tags.

Attorney Victor Hardy also represented CompUSA in a turnover proceeding brought by the debtor Tomorrow's Toys. The case was favorably settled for an amount which was a small fraction of what the plaintiff was seeking, according to the lawyer.

