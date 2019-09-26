

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp. Thursday announced that 360 Reality Audio content will be soon available on the new Amazon Echo Studio with Amazon Music HD.



The new immersive tech will be made available to customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan later this year.



First announced at CES 2019 in January, 360 Reality Audio is a music experience that utilizes Sony's object-based spatial audio technology. This technology makes it possible for artists and music creators to create a music experience by mapping sound sources such as vocals, chorus and instruments with positional information to suit their creative and artistic purpose. This makes listeners feel immersed within the sounds, with a concert-like experience from home speakers or headphones.



'It's been incredible to see the response from customers with the launch of Amazon Music HD,' said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. 'We're continuing to pioneer a new listening experience, and now by supporting Sony's 360 Reality Audio with the launch of Echo Studio, we're combining the convenience of streaming music at its highest quality, with voice. We're thrilled to make streaming music at its highest quality sound more accessible to customers than ever before.'



