Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures President Responds To Vape Related Illnesses And Deaths In The U.S.

Orchid Ventures President, Rick Brown comments on current vape news

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Premium cannabis brand Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) ("Orchid Ventures" or the "Company") President responds to current news surrounding illness and deaths involving the vaping of THC and nicotine products.

"The news and growing concern surrounding vape is a very serious issue and something that we hope is handled properly by our government agencies. There have been links made to Vitamin-E Acetate which is a compound that we have never used, but we are aware of the companies and terpene providers that have been putting these products into the market. I hope that these events further drive home the importance of proper testing and authority. The fact that people are consuming cannabis and no agency has required emissions testing is shocking. The lack of enforcement of the growing black market, the lack of proper testing protocols, and the lack of organization within the industry highlights key areas for improvement. In an industry that is in its infancy, it's incredibly important to have the public and private sectors working together to set safety standards," says Rick Brown, President of Orchid Ventures, Inc.

"When our CEO founded Orchid, his mission was to "Create the Highest Standards in the Cannabis Industry™'. To that point we have sent out our products for third-party independent laboratory testing and the results can be found here: Orchid Vape Vitamin E Acetate Testing Results. Furthermore, all of our products are currently being sent to third-party independent laboratories for emissions testing which will show what is actually being consumed when the oil in our hardware is being vaporized. This is something that we feel should be required by all cannabis regulators as well as state departments of health. As a former executive at Taco Bell and Burger King, food safety was critical to the financial health and well-being of these companies, and at Orchid we place the same level of priority on ensuring consumer safety. It's important for us to be able to work with and rely on government authorities to ensure that they have the same level of commitment and will hold the industry as a whole to higher standards. At Orchid, we have sold hundreds of thousands of vape cartridges into the market without a single incident reported of illness or any health concerns by our customers. We are currently developing new product lines in other categories while still standing behind the safety and efficacy of our existing high-quality product offerings. The acquisitions that Orchid has made recently have also diversified our revenue streams, making vape products only a small segment of our expected future revenue," added Rick Brown.

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, CA based multi-state operator that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products. Orchid's product lines are currently sold in 350+ dispensaries across California and Oregon and are handcrafted and designed for optimal user-experience and overall enjoyment. The company's proven processes and passion for what it does carry through into its products. The end result is an unparalleled experience for new and practiced cannabis users alike. Orchid plans to expand its operations into new national markets, as well as global markets such as Latin America and Europe. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will continue to execute strategic acquisitions to further solidify it's vertically integrated infrastructure with the goal of becoming a dominant premium cannabis company in the United States. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling revenues, building value-generating partnerships and creating enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

