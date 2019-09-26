Social Life Network, Inc: Helix TCS to Present at MjMicro Conference in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB:WDLF), is pleased to announce Helix TCS, as a Featured Presenter at their MjMicro Conference in Beverly Hills on October 16th at the Sofitel Hotel.

The MjMicro Conference is an invitational forum that unites publicly traded and emerging growth private cannabis companies that are led by seasoned executives, together with high net worth investors and financial analysts.

This one-day cannabis investor conference provides a rare opportunity for attendees to get real-time company updates from each of the presenting companies, and access to an assortment of well-known industry experts that will be speaking throughout the day.

During the conference, Garvis Toler from Helix TCS will host a featured presentation to update investors and analysts. Helix TCS, Inc. is publicly traded on the OTCQB:HLIX, and is the leading provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding market. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries BioTrackTHC, Cannabase, and Helix Security, Helix TCS offers products that reach over 2,000 licensed locations in 36 states and six countries and have tracked over $18 billion in legal cannabis sales.

"We are very excited to have Helix TCS returning from our New York MjMicro conference this past June, and presenting again at our upcoming MjMicro in Beverly Hills," said Todd Markey, President of MjMicro.

About MjLink.com, Inc.

MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB:WDLF), and is a cloud-based cannabis social network and digital media company based in Denver, Colorado. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and digital media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. MjLink launched its first investor conference in NYC on June 25th, 2019. The MjMicro Conference was so successful that MjLink launched their MjInvest.com investor social network and virtual conference platform in August 2019. MjInvest.com is used by publicly traded companies and emerging private companies to connect, present and provide news flow to accredited online cannabis investors.

