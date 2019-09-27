

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release September figures for consumer prices in the Tokyo region, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall Tokyo inflation is expected to rise 0.5 percent on year, slowing from 0.6 percent in August. Core CPI is called at 0.6 percent, down from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand will see September results for the consumer confidence index from ANZ; in August, the index rose 1.5 percent to a score of 118.2.



China will release August numbers for industrial profits; in July, profits were up 2.6 percent on year.



Singapore will provide August figures for producer prices; in July, prices were up 1.1 percent on month and down 6.0 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX