

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Tokyo were up just 0.4 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and down from 0.6 percent in August.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, rose an annual 0.5 percent - also missing forecasts for 0.6 percent and down from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent and core CPI slipped 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX