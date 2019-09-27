YOSHIKI's Kimono Brand Yoshikimono To Open Tokyo Fashion Week 2020 S/S

AUTHENTIC AND CUTTING-EDGE KIMONO BRAND CREATED BY JAPANESE ROCK STAR TAKES CENTER STAGE AT JAPAN'S TOP FASHION EVENT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshikimono - the cutting-edge kimono fashion brand created by Japanese rock star YOSHIKI -- has been chosen for the prestigious opening spot at Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo 2020 S/S , to be held Monday,October 14, 2019.

To seeYoshikimono designs, watch the clip: YOSHIKI Announces "New Yoshikimono S/S Collection at Tokyo Fashion Week" coming October 14, 2019: https://youtu.be/4tCb6_k_HXg.

YOSHIKI presented Yoshikimono's 2016 collection to close Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Tokyo, and his 2017 collection was invited to open Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo. The latest Yoshikimono collection is the first presentation in three years from the brand which has gained international attention for its avant-garde designs and modern cultural impact.

YOSHIKI--composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of the rock group X JAPAN--was named by Consequence of Sound as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" and is described by Billboard magazine as "a musical innovator."YOSHIKI was the first Japanese male to appear on the cover of Vogue Japan and gave a special performance at "Vogue Fashion's Night Out 2017." In 2018, YOSHIKI was chosen as the sole model for the launch of Yves Saint Laurent's YSL Beauty Hotel inTokyo, making headlines as a male model in a ladies' cosmetics demonstration by YSL's beauty director Tom Pecheux, leading to the products selling out nationwide the next day.

"As the eldest son of kimono shop owners, kimono has been an integral part of my life since childhood," said YOSHIKI. "Since I began living abroad, I've seen the importance and beauty of Japan's traditional culture. This led to my strong desire to share this beauty with as many people around the world as possible. This is the first collection in three years. I'm so excited to share this with everyone."

YOSHIKI's 2017 collection gained worldwide acclaim for its unique kimono pieces and dramatic presentation. YOSHIKI played the piano as the models walked the runway, and midway through the show, the lights went out and rain began pouring on the stage over the acclaimed musician and the models.

YOSHIKI is planning an even more stunning production for next month's event which will be a highlight for fashion industry leaders and worldwide media. Just hours after the event, YOSHIKI will headline the Dream Festival, celebrating TV Asahi's 60th Anniversary, one of the biggest festivals in Japan presented by the producers of Music Station.

YOSHIKIMONO

2020 S/S COLLECTION

Date: Monday October 14th, 20191:30pm

Location: Shibuya Hikarie 9th floor, Hikarie Hall A

https://rakutenfashionweektokyo.com

YOSHIKI, Designer profile:

https://rakutenfashionweektokyo.com/en/brands/detail/yoshikimono/

YOSHIKI Official Website: https://www.yoshiki.net

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial

Yoshikimono: http://www.yoshikimono.com/

