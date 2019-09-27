Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States of America. Any Failure to Comply with this Restriction May Constitute a Violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2019 / Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" or "Sparta") announces that all of the resolutions put forward at Sparta's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 26, 2019 (the "Meeting") were passed at the Meeting. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Management Information Circular, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Sparta

Sparta Capital Ltd. is a company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. Sparta's network of independent businesses provide a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly-traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY". Additional information is available on our website at www.spartacapital.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

John O'Bireck, President

Email: jobireck@spartacapital.com

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sparta Capital Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561240/Sparta-Capital-Ltd-Announces-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-Results